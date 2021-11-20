News

Shetland star thanks ‘lovely bunch of folk’ who watch the show

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 9 min ago 0
Shetland star thanks ‘lovely bunch of folk’ who watch the show
Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez. Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Mark Mainz.

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their “wonderful reactions” to series six of the show.

Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC crime drama set in the isles, said: “ You’re a lovely bunch of folk who watch our show.

“Thank you for sticking with us over the years it really is much appreciated.”

Episode five of Shetland aired on BBC One on Wednesday night with the season finale to follow next week.

Henshall has also confirmed this week that filming for the seventh series is nearly complete.

Cast and crew finished the scenes shot in Shetland last month, when Henshall was presented with a plaque as a thanks for the boost the show has brought to the isles’ tourism industry.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.