Shetland star thanks ‘lovely bunch of folk’ who watch the show

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez. Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Mark Mainz.

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their “wonderful reactions” to series six of the show.

Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC crime drama set in the isles, said: “ You’re a lovely bunch of folk who watch our show.

“Thank you for sticking with us over the years it really is much appreciated.”

Episode five of Shetland aired on BBC One on Wednesday night with the season finale to follow next week.

Henshall has also confirmed this week that filming for the seventh series is nearly complete.

Cast and crew finished the scenes shot in Shetland last month, when Henshall was presented with a plaque as a thanks for the boost the show has brought to the isles’ tourism industry.