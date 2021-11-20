SIC says council tax e-billing is faster and more efficient
People can now request to receive their council tax bill by email rather than through the post.
The SIC said e-billing provided a faster, more efficient and convenient way to receive bills.
Anyone who would like to receive their bill by email rather than post should email local.taxation@shetland.gov.uk with their name and council tax account number.
People must get the permission from anyone named on that account before requesting a change of billing format.
