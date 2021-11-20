News

Six Covid-19 cases confirmed in Saturday’s figures

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 18 min ago 0
Six new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the official figures for today (Saturday) – far fewer than recent days.

The new cases come after 23 were confirmed yesterday; 21 on Thursday; 23 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday.

NHS Shetland said on Thursday it expected the high case numbers to continue for several days. 

The health board said many of the cases were adults “linked to a single social event”.

Across Scotland, 2,756 new cases were recorded in today’s figures. 

