News Videos

Video of seal pup on rubbish strewn beach leaves environmentalists ‘horrified’

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 59 min ago 0
Video of seal pup on rubbish strewn beach leaves environmentalists ‘horrified’ 
The seal and its mother on the beach. Photo: David Lees.

Shocking footage of a young seal pup on a rubbish strewn beach has again shown the awful impact of plastic pollution on the natural world.

The Rev David Lees shared the video to highlight the growing problem or rubbish washing up on Shetland’s beaches.

Mr Lees, who came to Shetland as a Methodist minister in 2017 , has become a keen wildlife photographer during his time on the isles, with a particular interest in mountain hares.

At this time of year, however, he also monitors the number of seals during the pupping season. 

He said: “On a crisp calm November’s morning with my attention wholly fixed on a seal pup, it can seem as though, for a moment, all is well in the world but on other days when stormy weather is thundering in a geo, whipping up sea foam it is hard not to feel for these newborns coping with some extreme conditions.  

“It is particularly difficult to see bruck being washed ashore, knowing that these challenging conditions are only made worse by human action. 

“I’ve seen seals share beaches with some washed up plastics before, but this week, seeing a seal that was barely a week old crawling amongst a load of rubbish was particularly difficult.

“The seals have used the particular beach for generations because of the safety it affords, as there is no route down for sheep or humans, but that safety is increasingly threatened by what is washing ashore.

“As anyone who’s helped with the redd ups knows, even a beach that on first glance looks fairly clean is, on closer inspection, strewn with sack loads of waste caught among the stones, and the safety of beaches that humans cannot easily reach, means that they do not get cleaned.”

The video was taken at an inaccessible  geo on the Westside using a long lens to avoid disturbing the seals.

Mr Lees added: “I like to show off the beauty of Shetland, and the variety of fauna and flora, as much as the other photographers, but I sensed that I also needed to share the footage from this week of the seal pup on the rubbish to help give a more rounded picture, and share the reminder of the effects we have on the world around us.”

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary shared the video, saying: “We were horrified to see this.

“Thank goodness the mother is there. 

“This beach clearly needs a good redd up.”

The problem of plastic pollution has been a growing concern in Shetland, with the community regularly turning out to help remove the waste. 

Earlier this year, a Clean up Challenge organised by Ellie Duncan collected 1,225kg of marine waste from the coastline. 

The annuals Da Voar Redd Up also returned this spring to tidy up litter across Shetland, including coastal areas.  

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.