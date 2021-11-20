News

Warning to dog owners after fatal livestock worrying incidents

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 36 min ago 0
Police have again urged dog owners to keep their pets under control after a number of livestock worrying incidents – including animal fatalities and human injury.

Shetland police warned people that a roaming dog can be a danger to livestock.

Officers said failing to control a dog included allowing it outside without supervision or not maintaining fencing so they can escape into neighbouring properties.

The warning followed reports from the Highlands and Islands division of officers responding to multiple reports of livestock worrying. These included fatalities and injuries. 

Police said the offences not only cost the victims financially but were often “very distressing” for those involved and “devastating” for animal welfare.

The force reminded people to never take a dog into a field where there is livestock.

Visit outdooraccess-scotland.scot for more guidance.

People can report livestock worrying by calling police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

