Wishart calls for answers on why cod quotas fail to reflect the reality of abundant fishing grounds  

Beatrice Wishart has called for answers after fishermen complained current cod quotas were based on inaccurate data.

The Shetland MSP said that while fishermen claimed cod was abundant in local waters, their quotas were being slashed based on official information.

Ms Wishart called for “robust data gathering” to investigate the disparity during a session of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment committee.

After the Committee Ms Wishart said: “I am hearing that the science and the reality on the fishing grounds do not match up. We need a system that is in tune with reality and instils confidence in those governed by it.

“One thing is certain, we cannot wait years and have vessels forced back to shore facing bankruptcy before this is addressed. Shetland relies on the seas, and those working on and around it. I will continue to voice the concerns of industry.”





