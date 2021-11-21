News

Carmichael highlights folk festival in warning over Brexit’s impact on cultural events

Andrew Hirst 56 min ago 0
Carmichael highlights folk festival in warning over Brexit’s impact on cultural events
J.P. Cormier and Tim Edey impress at the concert in Walls on the opening night of the 2019 Shetland Folk Festival. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Cultural events such as Shetland Folk Festival need greater support to overcome Brexit barriers on touring musicians, Alistair Carmichael has said.

The Orkney and Shetland MP spoke in parliament about the need to mitigate the new obstacles on performers travelling to and from the EU.

Speaking during the debate, Mr Carmichael highlighted the challenges facing the community led organisers of events such as the folk festival.

He said the administrative burden in dealing with visas would be “phenomenal”.

“That cultural growth would be an enormous loss for our communities,” he added.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Carmichael said he was glad the government had started to remedy some of the worst barriers  but  added “there is a long way to go.”

“We are rightly proud of our cultural festivals in the isles which attract performers from across Europe and beyond – and form the basis for our own musicians to make connections elsewhere as well,” he said. 

“We need to work to mitigate these new barriers and keep our cultural enterprises thriving.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.