Covid cases continue to climb with 19 more in Sunday’s figures

A further 19 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in today’s (Sunday) figures.

It represents another steep rise in cases after just six were recorded on Saturday.

Prior to that, the daily rate has been hovering around 20 for several days.

The isles’ seven day total has now exceeded 100.

NHS Shetland said many of the latest cases were linked to a single social event.

Across Scotland, 2,677 new cases were recorded in today’s figures.