‘PeerieMakkers’ knitting tuition for bairns set to return

A volunteer-led project teaching bairns traditional hand-knitting techniques is to resume following an 18 month pause for the pandemic.

ShetlandPeerieMakkers announced on Saturday that it would again begin hosting its tuition at primary schools across the isles.

The project was set up several years ago by the Brough Lodge Trust with the aim of preserving a key part of Shetland’s artistic heritage amid concerns it was in decline.

Trust chairman Pierre Cambillard said: “We’re delighted that our tutors can, once again, provide these hand-knitting classes in schools.

“They’ve proved very popular with children and of course the tuition is an essential foundation if Shetland’s hand-knitting heritage is to survive and thrive.”

The SIC confirmed the tuition programme can resume at the discretion of head teachers, subject to risk assessments at each school.

ShetlandPeerieMakkers said all its volunteer tutors were fully vaccinated and would follow all necessary Covid-19 precautions, including social distancing, face masks and regular lateral flow tests.

The tuition programme has been featured as a pilot case in recent Scottish government research project on how best to deliver craft education.

The report, published in partnership in partnership between Craft Scotland and a Manifesto for Crafts in Scotland (Make), includes resources for schools to follow, under the banner “Make Learn”.

The project’s ambition is to ensure “quality craft and making education for everyone in Scotland’.

Mr Cambillard said ShetlandPeerieMakkers “ticks 100 per cent all the boxes” set out in the recommendations.

It is hoped the research will go before civil servants and MSPs for a motion to be tabled in parliament.

Meanwhile, the Shetland project has started to attracted funding support from local businesses.

Jamiesons of Shetland had already provided free yarn for the bairns – and is now also contributing financially.

Polycrub/Nortenergy Ltd, have also entered into a three-year sponsorship contract with Brough Lodge Trust.

Mr Cambillard said he was “delighted” with the support and “very grateful” to the businesses.

“It’s another step towards financial sustainability,” he added.

“We work within an annual budget of no more than £12,000, which covers the cost of our consultant co-ordinator and all other running costs.

“Much of the funding to date has come from the Crown Estate Fund, but we are keen to involve local supporters.”

Other business can email info@ShetlandPeerieMakkers.com if they are interested in getting involved.