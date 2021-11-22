Child disability payment opens for new applications

Child disability payment has opened for new applications from today (Monday).

The payment, which will be administered by Social Security Scotland, provides families with support for extra costs that a disabled child might have.

This is the first of three disability benefits to be introduced by the Scottish government, replacing the UK government’s disability living allowance for children.

For the first time, applicants can apply online, as well as by phone, post or in-person.

Those already receiving the disability living allowance do not need to apply.

People can find out more and apply through mygov.scot.