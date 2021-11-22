Jeweller partners with anti-slavery charity for new collection

A necklace and ring from Karlin Anderson's new collection.

Hoswick-based jeweller Karlin Anderson has launched a new collection of jewellery which will help support Hope for Justice – a charity which aims to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

The Freedom Collection consists of rings, necklaces, earrings and bangles, with 10 per cent of the price paid for each piece going towards preventing exploitation, rescuing victims and restoring lives.

Ms Anderson said the collection was ultimately “a declaration of human dignity”.

“I want the wearer of these pieces to be reminded of their own value.

“And if you give these pieces to a loved one, you are reminding them they are precious and you are contributing to the freedom of others who have been robbed of their sense of worth.”

She said the freedom of people was “absolutely core to society”, and she had felt she needed to do something in response to modern slavery.

“I felt I needed to do something, but didn’t know what, so started making jewellery to send to the victims and that’s how the Freedom Collection started.”

The new collection is launched today (Monday, 22nd November).