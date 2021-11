Police are appealing for information.

A “large number” of vehicles were vandalised in the centre of Lerwick in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have said.

At least 14 cars were said to have been damaged between 2am and 4.30am on Saturday.

Police have asked anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbells or dash cams to check them for any footage between this time, and to report it to them.