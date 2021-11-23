Covid figure continues to rise

Shetland has recorded a further 13 Covid cases today (Tuesday).

That takes the isles seven day total to 103 cases.

NHS Shetland’s seven day total per 100,000 of population is one of the highest in Scotland – only behind NHS Forth Valley and NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

The isles rate per 100,000 of population is 498.5, according to the latest Scottish government figures.

That is even higher than NHS Lothian (341.6) and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (311.3).