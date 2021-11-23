Former policeman found guilty

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A former policeman with 30 years service has been found guilty of behaviour that caused fear and alarm to his estranged wife.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday), Norman George Hobbin, 72, of Bethesda, Bridge of Walls, was also found guilty of a breach of bail conditions following a complaint last year when he was ordered not to contact the victim.

Hobbin sent a letter to a friend of the victim asking her to ask his estranged wife to retract a statement in relation to the case.

After a two-day trial, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank found Hobbin not guilty of domestic abuse, but guilty to have engaged in conduct that would cause fear or alarm, including approaching the victim in an aggressive manner in a car and phoning her to intimate he knew about her movements.

Hobbin was given a deferred sentence for good behaviour for a period of nine months and a non-harassment order for a period of 12 months. He was also fined £500.

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.