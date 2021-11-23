News

‘High possibility’ of NorthLink sailings being cancelled

16 hours 49 min ago 0
‘High possibility’ of NorthLink sailings being cancelled
NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has said both of its Wednesday night passenger sailings are likely to be cancelled.

The ferry operator said due to forecasted adverse weather both sailings of the Hrossey and Hjaltland were under review on Wednesday night.

It said there is a “high possibility of cancellation” for both sailings.

The freight sailings of the Helliar and Hildasay on Wednesday are also under review and likely to be cancelled.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.