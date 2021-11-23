‘High possibility’ of NorthLink sailings being cancelled

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has said both of its Wednesday night passenger sailings are likely to be cancelled.

The ferry operator said due to forecasted adverse weather both sailings of the Hrossey and Hjaltland were under review on Wednesday night.

It said there is a “high possibility of cancellation” for both sailings.

The freight sailings of the Helliar and Hildasay on Wednesday are also under review and likely to be cancelled.