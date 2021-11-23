News

Negative tests will be accepted instead of Covid passport from December

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Folk will be able to present a negative Covid test instead of proof of vaccination from Monday, 6th December.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change on Tuesday afternoon.

The Scottish government has decided not to extend the Covid passport scheme to cover cinemas, theatres and other hospitality venues – as had been suggested last week.

Ms Sturgeon said that was not currently appropriate, with national cases falling slightly.

But she did announce that people will be allowed to provide a negative LFT test instead of proof of two vaccinations in nightclubs from the beginning of December.

