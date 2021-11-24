News

Changes to Wednesday sailings and warning of weekend disruption

Changes to Wednesday sailings and warning of weekend disruption
NorthLink Ferries.

Both of NorthLink’s Wednesday night passenger sailings will be disrupted by weather – but neither have been cancelled.

The MV Hjaltland will now sail from Lerwick at 3pm this afternoon, missing Kirkwall and arriving in Aberdeen at the usual time on Thursday.

The MV Hrossey will depart Aberdeen at the usual time of 7pm tonight, but is only expected to arrive into Lerwick in the “early afternoon” tomorrow (Thursday).

Both of Wednesday’s freight sailings have been cancelled.

NorthLink also warned of possible disruption to sailings between Friday and Saturday.

