Environmental campaigners demand action over Black Friday consumerism culture

A call has been made for folk to reject the Black Friday consumer culture.

The demand has come from Shetland Green Party activist Alex Armitage, who says the “epidemic of consumption” must be tackled to deal with the climate crisis.

The party is launching a campaign on Friday to counter Black Friday – Dunna Buy Bruck.

“Consumer celebrity culture is a key driver of catastrophic climate change which is already ruining the lives and livelihoods of people in the global south,” he said.

“An equally horrific future awaits us and our children in the global north if we don’t take urgent action now.”

Dunna Buy Bruck urges people to:

· Reject consumer culture.

· Buy from second hand shops.

· If buying new, choose high quality long lasting items.

· Buy local.

· Borrow or swap items with neighbours.

Celestine Verdcourt-Lawrence, a member of EcoYouth Shetland, added: “We live in an extractivist, consumerist, throw-away society – that culture needs to change.”