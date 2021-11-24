News

Local organisations earn a share of £1.5m government fund

Shetland Food and Drink (SFAD) and Living Lerwick have earned a share of a £1.5m Scotland Loves Local fund, provided by the Scottish government.

Just over £6,600 will go to Living Lerwick for a marketing campaign to push their Buy Local message, and to help them purchase a new marquee for local events.

SFAD were handed £5,000 to help them enhance their profile and to purchase branded tables, chairs and covers for their outdoor food trailer.

The fund has been administered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation spearheading Scotland Loves Local.

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “Vital work is taking place across Shetland and throughout Scotland to revitalise and reimagine our communities.

“There’s real innovation among the projects being supported. I am sure these grants will go a long way to turning these ambitious visions into action, delivering real benefits.”

 

