‘Far too many’ drink and drug drivers, police chief says

6 hours 34 min ago 0
Police in the isles are catching “far too many” drink and drug drivers, area commander Conrad Trickett has said.

The Chief Superintendent said it was “not a great picture” locally with the number of drivers being charged with the offences.

He was giving a report at Thursday’s community safety and resilience board when he made the comments.

Eleven drivers were charged with drink or drug driving offences between 1st April and 30th September – three more than in the same period of 2020.

Mr Trickett said the figure was “disappointing to see”.

