‘Far too many’ drink and drug drivers, police chief says
Police in the isles are catching “far too many” drink and drug drivers, area commander Conrad Trickett has said.
The Chief Superintendent said it was “not a great picture” locally with the number of drivers being charged with the offences.
He was giving a report at Thursday’s community safety and resilience board when he made the comments.
Eleven drivers were charged with drink or drug driving offences between 1st April and 30th September – three more than in the same period of 2020.
Mr Trickett said the figure was “disappointing to see”.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment