Visitor campaign celebrates Shetland’s ‘winter delights’

A promotional image for the Find Your True North campaign. Photo: NB.

A digital marketing campaign has been launched to attract more visitors to Shetland this winter.

The “Find Your True North” campaign was devised by NB Communications as part of the Promote Shetland service.

Utilising £60,000 of VisitScotland funding, the publicity drive is in addition to Promote Shetland’s aims to market the isles as an attractive place to live, work, visit, study and invest.

It features a new microsite with information about what to do during winter; the UK’s most northerly live video stream and a new film celebrating Shetland’s natural drama, wild weather, cosy accommodation, and fine food.

A Scotland-wide digital advertising campaign will spread the message that Shetland is the “ultimate destination for a winter break”.

It will also feature high profile social media activity targeting Scots living in, or close to, the cities with transport links to Shetland.

The campaign emphasises the adventure and excitement of a Shetland visit including wild weather, invigorating walks, exceptional wildlife, and the chance to marvel at the spectacular Mirrie Dancers.

NB’s head of content marketing Adam Civico said the desire to extend the season into the winter months had been a long-held aspiration for the tourism industry.

Shetland Tourism Association chairwoman Jolene Garriock said she was “really excited” about the campaign.

VisitScotland islands manager Steve Mathieson said Shetland’s “off the beaten track” appeal made it the perfect destination.