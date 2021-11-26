News

Charity fundraiser to lead swimming event for Cancer Research

Ryan Nicolson 1 hour 16 min ago 0
Charity fundraiser to lead swimming event for Cancer Research

Folk will be invited to don a wetsuit, three-piece suit or Santa hat next weekend for a mass sea swim to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The idea is the brainchild of charity fundraiser Anita Georgeson, whose challenge to swim in the sea every day through November will come to an end on Tuesday.

She is finishing her challenge by jumping into the water from Victoria Pier in Lerwick on 30th November.

And on Saturday, 4th December, she will lead a crowd into the sea at St Ninian’s beach at 2.30pm as one last way of raising money against cancer.

“I’ve been quite surprised by the amount of folk that’s been interested,” she said.

“It’s just a really fun way to raise money.”

She had initially planned to join 30 folk in the sea on 30th November, but decided a larger event would be a more enjoyable way to cap off the month.

This Sunday, she is taking her family to Skellister beach in Nesting for a sea swim.

She said her brother and sister had said there was “no way” they would swim in the sea before.

Ms Georgeson is encouraging folk in Nesting to come along on Sunday at 3pm to spectate and join in with the hilarity.

And as the challenge comes to an end, with her raising just under £6,000 so far, she admitted she does not want it to stop.

“I’m actually loving it,” she said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.