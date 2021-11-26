Charity fundraiser to lead swimming event for Cancer Research

Folk will be invited to don a wetsuit, three-piece suit or Santa hat next weekend for a mass sea swim to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The idea is the brainchild of charity fundraiser Anita Georgeson, whose challenge to swim in the sea every day through November will come to an end on Tuesday.

She is finishing her challenge by jumping into the water from Victoria Pier in Lerwick on 30th November.

And on Saturday, 4th December, she will lead a crowd into the sea at St Ninian’s beach at 2.30pm as one last way of raising money against cancer.

“I’ve been quite surprised by the amount of folk that’s been interested,” she said.

“It’s just a really fun way to raise money.”

She had initially planned to join 30 folk in the sea on 30th November, but decided a larger event would be a more enjoyable way to cap off the month.

This Sunday, she is taking her family to Skellister beach in Nesting for a sea swim.

She said her brother and sister had said there was “no way” they would swim in the sea before.

Ms Georgeson is encouraging folk in Nesting to come along on Sunday at 3pm to spectate and join in with the hilarity.

And as the challenge comes to an end, with her raising just under £6,000 so far, she admitted she does not want it to stop.

“I’m actually loving it,” she said.