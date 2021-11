The Whalsay ferry Linga. Photo: Magnus Polson

The Bressay, Yell, Skerries and Unst ferry services are all suspended this morning (Friday) due to Storm Arwen.

Whalsay is down to a single ferry service, but is also likely to be disrupted by the high winds.

Updates about the services will come from https://www.shetland.gov.uk/homepage/73/ferry-status