In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 26th November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Covid cases have hit their highest ever weekly total in the isles, with almost a quarter of Shetland’s overall cases recorded in November alone. NHS Shetland has insisted they are on top of the latest surge.
- An author who thought he would lose his sight has praised the NHS after a “miracle” procedure which has allowed him to see again.
- Foula’s resident nurse has been left waiting 11 weeks for hot water. Her husband said their living conditions were becoming “intolerable”.
- A new scam is targeting people looking to rent homes in Shetland. One person said he thought scammers were seeing “dollar signs” because of the competitive housing market.
- Tributes are paid to much-loved former Anderson High School headteacher George Jamieson.
- LANDWISE – The final eight page agricultural feature of the year is included.
- SPORT – Scalloway FC could be forced to play their home matches from Burra for a second season.
