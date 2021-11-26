News

In this week’s Shetland Times

4 hours 34 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 26th November) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Covid cases have hit their highest ever weekly total in the isles, with almost a quarter of Shetland’s overall cases recorded in November alone. NHS Shetland has insisted they are on top of the latest surge.
  • An author who thought he would lose his sight has praised the NHS after a “miracle” procedure which has allowed him to see again.
  • Foula’s resident nurse has been left waiting 11 weeks for hot water. Her husband said their living conditions were becoming “intolerable”.
  • A new scam is targeting people looking to rent homes in Shetland. One person said he thought scammers were seeing “dollar signs” because of the competitive housing market.
  • Tributes are paid to much-loved former Anderson High School headteacher George Jamieson.
  • LANDWISE – The final eight page agricultural feature of the year is included.
  • SPORT – Scalloway FC could be forced to play their home matches from Burra for a second season.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.