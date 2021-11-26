Lockdown for birds is back

Another “lockdown” for birds is due to get under way on Monday.

New housing measures are being brought in to protect poultry and captive birds.

A previous lockdown was introduced in December last year, but was subsequently lifted in March.

The latest measures come after a number of confirmed cases of bird flu across the UK.

The changes make it a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of the disease.

There have been no reported cases of bird flu in the isles. However, some parts of mainland Scotland are currently affected.

The risk to human health from the virus is said to be very low and there is no impact on the consumption of properly cooked poultry products, including eggs.

Bird keepers will be asked to:

· House or net all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds.

· Cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing.

· Reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept.

· Thoroughly cleanse and disinfect housing on a continuous basis.

· Keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points.

· Minimise contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds.