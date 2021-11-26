NorthLink sailings cancelled as Storm Arwen brings gale force winds

NorthLink’s sailings to and from Shetland have been cancelled tonight (Friday) due to bad weather.

Hjaltland had been scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm for Kirkwall and Aberdeen but will now depart tomorrow at 7pm, calling at Aberdeen only.

Hrossey’s northbound sailing has also been postponed until tomorrow.

NorthLink Ferries said it would provide further updates on Saturday’s sailings later today and tomorrow morning.

The cancellations were announced as Storm Arwen is set to batter parts of Scotland with winds of up to 75mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting large areas of the UK, including Shetland, throughout today.

A more serious amber warning remains in place for parts of northeast Scotland, including Aberdeen and Orkney, until tomorrow morning.