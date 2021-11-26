Storm Arwen forces school closures

Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC

Storm Arwen has forced the closure of a number of schools today (Friday).

Foula and Fair Isle primary schools didn’t open this morning and Ollaberry Primary School will close at 1pm.

The Eric Gray @ Seafield centre in Lerwick closed at lunchtime.

Bus services are continuing to operate although Service 24V for the North Isles was cancelled this morning as all inter-island ferries were suspended.

Bus services continue to be under review with updates available on the Bus Voicebank on 01595 745744.

The SIC said it was likely that many inter-island ferry services will continue to be disrupted this afternoon and anyone intending to travel should check the relevant ferry voicebank for the latest information.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland announced the vaccination clinic at Gilbertson Park, in Lerwick, will close at 2pm today.

In a statement, it said: “If you are booked in for 2pm onwards for today (Friday), please rest assured that we will get in touch with you and reschedule your appointment for early next week.”

The Met Office has a yellow warning for wind in place until midnight.

A wind speed of 67mph was recorded this morning at the Met Office Observatory in Lerwick.