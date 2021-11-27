Ferries still facing disruption

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Storm Arwen continues to be causing some disruption to ferry services today (Saturday) – although many are returning to back almost normal operations.

Both NorthLink sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen are scheduled to leave on time – 5pm from Aberdeen and 7pm from Shetland – although the northbound Hrossey is expected to arrive into Kirkwall two hours late. Arrival into Lerwick tomorrow is subject to delays of up to one hour.

For freight services, the Hellier is currently berthed in Aberdeen and is expected to sail at 6pm. Arrival into Lerwick may be subject to delays of up to two hours.

The Hildasay is berthed in Lerwick and due to sail for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5pm.

Inter-island ferry services in Bluemull Sound, Yell Sound and Skerries may face some disruption and passengers are being asked to check timetables before setting out. Whalsay and Bressay services are operating normally at the moment.