Final call for calendar photo entries

Keen photographers have less than a week to enter their submissions for The Shetland Times 2022 calendar.

The closing date for entries is this Friday (3rd December) so do not leave it too late to get your entries in.

The glossy 2022 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period and could feature one of your images.

Your entry could be a scenic shot, a spectacular wildlife image or maybe a photo that tells a story about life in Shetland.

The photo must be taken in the isles and be landscape-format rather than portrait.

A high-resolution version will be required, and entrants are asked to send in a maximum of three submissions per person.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected before readers get to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

Entries can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title or by sending your files at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/share.