Health teams monitoring links to Omicron and red list countries

3 hours 40 min ago 0
Teams investigating possible links to red list countries and the new Omicron variant have yet to identify any cases in Shetland.

NHS Shetland said Public Health Scotland had not flagged any local folk at risk.

The news follows confirmation that six cases of the new strain had been confirmed in the Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today (Monday) urged everyone to “significantly step up” compliance with existing Covid measures to help minimise further transmission.

She said cases in Scotland had been stable over recent weeks – but the new variant represented the most “challenging” development seen for some time.

Cases in Shetland have been slowing in recent days, with just one confirmed today.

The health board has also urged folk to keep following the precautions, including taking the booster jab, undergoing regular testing, wearing face coverings and working from home where possible. 

