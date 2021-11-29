Mail delivery is back on track

Royal Mail vans fill up as the mail finally reaches Shetland. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

After several days without a mail delivery, the first mail carrier since Thursday arrived at Sumburgh Airport this morning (Monday).

A scheduled air delivery was turned back on Friday as Storm Arwen approached from the north, bringing with it 67mph wind gusts.

Arwen continued to wreak havoc as it reached the mainland, closing Aberdeen Airport the following day leading to a second day without mail.

The Met Office has forecast light to moderate winds and rain for the remainder of the week.