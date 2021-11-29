Online bookings for Covid booster jabs set to start this week

Shetland folk should be able to book their Covid booster appointment online in the next day or two.

The portal launched a fortnight ago for most parts of Scotland but Shetland and other island health boards were not initially included.

Patients were instead told to expect their invite in the post.

However, NHS Shetland said today (Monday) that it had been made aware some people had already received text messages saying they could book online.

The health board said it was working with the national team to resolve some “minor issues” with the booking system.

An announcement is expected to be made in the next day or two confirming the system is operational.

Meanwhile, the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation has today confirmed booster jabs should be offered to all adults.

Previously, the third jab had only been available for over 40s.