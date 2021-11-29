News

Planning recommends Scalloway Co-op approval

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 20 min ago 0
Planning recommends Scalloway Co-op approval

Planning officials have recommended approval of a controversial new Co-op supermarket in Scalloway.

A hearing is due to take place next week.

It follows earlier approval of a similar store in Sandwick, after the planning department received no statutory objections to the proposals.

However, objections have been sent in relation to the Scalloway store.

It follows concerns around the potential impact the store could have on local businesses and suppliers.

A report due to go before councillors next Monday states: “As the planning system in Scotland does not protect the interests of individual businesses that are likely to be in competition with one another the representations of objection in regards to this would not constitute a material planning consideration.”

It states that the new store “will provide employment opportunities, enhance local shopping provision in the local area and contribute to the viability of the existing settlement”.

As such, the report says, the plans “can be supported”.

Seamount Property Development, which is behind the new stores, has welcomed the recommendation.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.