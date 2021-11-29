Planning recommends Scalloway Co-op approval

Planning officials have recommended approval of a controversial new Co-op supermarket in Scalloway.

A hearing is due to take place next week.

It follows earlier approval of a similar store in Sandwick, after the planning department received no statutory objections to the proposals.

However, objections have been sent in relation to the Scalloway store.

It follows concerns around the potential impact the store could have on local businesses and suppliers.

A report due to go before councillors next Monday states: “As the planning system in Scotland does not protect the interests of individual businesses that are likely to be in competition with one another the representations of objection in regards to this would not constitute a material planning consideration.”

It states that the new store “will provide employment opportunities, enhance local shopping provision in the local area and contribute to the viability of the existing settlement”.

As such, the report says, the plans “can be supported”.

Seamount Property Development, which is behind the new stores, has welcomed the recommendation.