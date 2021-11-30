Millions approved for Shetland charities

Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has approved an increase in grants worth £8.6 million to help fund over two dozen major projects and charity organisations next year.

The awards, approved by trustees under the main grant scheme for 2022/23, are up £280,000 on this year and will go to 29 causes benefiting the isles.

SCT chairman Dr Andrew Cooper said: “We are supporting many more local charitable organisations this year and next year than happened in the past. Their services make such a difference to community life.

“It’s great also to see excellent new proposals coming to us for backing, such as the fuel poverty advice service and the cancer support service.”

Among first time recipients are Clan Cancer Support who will be awarded £20,100 to help provide a dedicated service for children and families; and Who Cares? Scotland which will receive £35,100 to support people with experience of the care system for children and young adults.

Other recipients include Shetland Islands Council, Voluntary Action Shetland and Shetland Arts.