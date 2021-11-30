News

Work on Bigton pipeline to take up to a year to complete

11 hours 42 min ago 0
Scottish Water has said it will be renewing around 9km of water mains between Bigton and Maywick over the next year.

The £1.6m project will start on Monday, 6th December at Geosetter and will move north towards Maywick as the project progresses.

The company said it expected the project to take approximately a year.

Project manager Robin Black said people’s water supplies would need to be shut off during the process, and added they would contact them at least 48 hours in advance of doing so.

“We would like to apologise to local residents and road users for any inconvenience caused by this upgrade work and thank them in advance for their patience and understanding while it is completed,” he said.

Customer service team leader Kevin Teale called the project a “significant long-term investment” which would allow Scottish Water to provide “an improved service to our customers in the area”.

Mr Teale said they would be reducing the chance of burst pipes on the network.

“Our team on site will make every effort to keep any disruption caused by the project to a minimum, while we deliver this essential upgrade.”

