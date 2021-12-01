Cleeves to officially open new library

Author Ann Cleeves.

Author Ann Cleeves will officially open the new library next week.

The author of the Jimmy Perez novels, which led to the BBC’s crime series Shetland, will cut a ribbon on Saturday 11th December.

She is also due to meet customers and sign books.

Joining her will be council convener Malcolm Bell and George Smith, chairman of the education and families committee.

The acclaimed writer has launched most of her eight Shetland crime novels at Shetland Library and is said to be a great advocate for library services.

Shetland Library has also featured as a location in the Shetland TV series.

There will also be social media activity, and Ann Cleeves will select the winners in a prize draw for signed copies of books.

Shetland Library recently reopened to the public after months of refurbishment and modernisation work on the 1960s building at Lower Hillhead.