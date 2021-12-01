News

Police warn drivers to take care in snowy weather

Stuart Prestidge 9 hours 40 min ago 0
Police warn drivers to take care in snowy weather
A previous snowy day on the West Side.

Police have asked drivers to take care on the roads as high winds and snow make driving conditions difficult.

Dave Coupe, executive manager for roads, said: “Our gritting crews have been busy all day but the application of road salt relies on passing traffic to crush and spread it onto the road surface.

“Despite our efforts, there is a chance of icy patches in some locations.  It is bitterly cold outside and with continued snow showers expected too, lying snow will build up in places which will make for difficult driving conditions.

He added: “If they need to travel on the roads tonight, we’d ask drivers to take care and slow down.”

Wind coupled with snow showers have led to drifts in places.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice as well, from 6pm tonight (Wednesday) until 10am tomorrow morning.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.