Police warn drivers to take care in snowy weather

A previous snowy day on the West Side.

Police have asked drivers to take care on the roads as high winds and snow make driving conditions difficult.

Dave Coupe, executive manager for roads, said: “Our gritting crews have been busy all day but the application of road salt relies on passing traffic to crush and spread it onto the road surface.

“Despite our efforts, there is a chance of icy patches in some locations. It is bitterly cold outside and with continued snow showers expected too, lying snow will build up in places which will make for difficult driving conditions.

He added: “If they need to travel on the roads tonight, we’d ask drivers to take care and slow down.”

Wind coupled with snow showers have led to drifts in places.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice as well, from 6pm tonight (Wednesday) until 10am tomorrow morning.