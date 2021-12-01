Town hall to be lit red to mark World AIDS Day

Lerwick Town Hall is illuminated in red to mark the anniversary of World Aids Day. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Lerwick Town Hall will be lit red today [Wednesday] to mark World AIDS Day.

It comes 40 years since the first reported cases of HIV-related illnesses and deaths.

NHS Shetland says 98 per cent of people living with HIV in the UK are on effective treatment.

And 97 per cent can not pass the virus on.

However, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

World AIDS Day is being held as a chance to remember those lost and to join in solidarity with people now living with HIV.