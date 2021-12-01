Town hall to be lit red to mark World AIDS Day
The Lerwick Town Hall will be lit red today [Wednesday] to mark World AIDS Day.
It comes 40 years since the first reported cases of HIV-related illnesses and deaths.
NHS Shetland says 98 per cent of people living with HIV in the UK are on effective treatment.
And 97 per cent can not pass the virus on.
However, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.
World AIDS Day is being held as a chance to remember those lost and to join in solidarity with people now living with HIV.
Ian Tinkler
t is all very pretty to see our town Hall lit up for numerous worthy courses but has anyone told the idiots in charge all this flood lighting needs energy!! That puts our Gremister diesels to work churning out more and more green house gasses and particulate polution.
Have these idiots not heard of global warming? Have they not heard how important it is to limit the burn of fossil fuels? Is it really necessary to highlight our highly provincial town hall like a Disney castle?
This political posturing is utterly unnecessary. These worthy courses so being illuminated would far better be served by by a cash denotation and not a bunch of posturing posers illuminating their ivory palace.