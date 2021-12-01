News

Town hall to be lit red to mark World AIDS Day

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 51 min ago 1
Town hall to be lit red to mark World AIDS Day
Lerwick Town Hall is illuminated in red to mark the anniversary of World Aids Day. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Lerwick Town Hall will be lit red today [Wednesday] to mark World AIDS Day.

It comes 40 years since the first reported cases of HIV-related illnesses and deaths.

NHS Shetland says 98 per cent of people living with HIV in the UK are on effective treatment.

And 97 per cent can not pass the virus on.

However, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

World AIDS Day is being held as a chance to remember those lost and to join in solidarity with people now living with HIV.

SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Ian Tinkler

    • December 1st, 2021 8:42

    t is all very pretty to see our town Hall lit up for numerous worthy courses but has anyone told the idiots in charge all this flood lighting needs energy!! That puts our Gremister diesels to work churning out more and more green house gasses and particulate polution.
    Have these idiots not heard of global warming? Have they not heard how important it is to limit the burn of fossil fuels? Is it really necessary to highlight our highly provincial town hall like a Disney castle?
    This political posturing is utterly unnecessary. These worthy courses so being illuminated would far better be served by by a cash denotation and not a bunch of posturing posers illuminating their ivory palace.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.