Wiseman named as new HIE manager

Highlands and Islands Enterprise has announced Katrina Wiseman as its new area manager for the isles.

Mrs Wiseman joined HIE in 2003 and has been based within the isles team in a variety of roles, including head of business growth and head of strengthening communities.

Most recently, she was interim area manager following Rachel Hunter’s move to head up the organisation’s service delivery team.

She has played a key role in a wide range of developments in Shetland, working with public and private sector stakeholders.

Originally from Lerwick, she is a graduate of the University of Glasgow, where she gained a MA (hons) in Geography, followed by an MSc in Local Economic Development.

She also coaches mini rugby and plays for the Shetland ladies rugby team.

“I am delighted to be appointed as area manager, leading the team during an exciting time for the Shetland economy,” she said.

“Our unique location provides us with the opportunity to play a key role in the energy transition and the development of the global space sector.”