Children’s novel set in Unst wins top Waterstones accolade

A novel set in Unst has been named the children’s gift of the year by British book retailer Waterstones.

Julia and the Shark, written by Kiran Millwood Hargrave and Tom de Freston, is a captivating tale of a young girl’s search for the elusive Greenland shark on Unst.

The pair said they were “awed” to be awarded with the honour.

“We made this story to celebrate the natural world, to celebrate families, and to celebrate curiosity and strangeness.

“To think of our Greenland shark swimming into so many hands this Christmas is extraordinary.

“Thank you to each and every one of the booksellers who help our book find its readers.”

Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present was named Waterstones Book of the Year 2021.