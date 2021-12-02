News

Transport chairman demands NorthLink reverse scrapping of islander discount on food

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 26 min ago 0
Transport chairman demands NorthLink reverse scrapping of islander discount on food
Councillor Ryan Thomson.

A senior councillor has demanded NorthLink reverse its decision to scrap islander discounts on food and drink.

Ryan Thomson – chairman of the environment and transport committee – has made the call after finding out the news through local media.

In a letter to NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett, the North Isles councillor says the decision appears to have been made “on the QT”.

“It is with great disappointment that I have read within the local media that Serco Northlink have withdrawn the islander discount on food and drink,” he states.

“This will come as huge blow to the thousands of island travellers.

“It is also, in my opinion, another instance where island proofing isn’t being applied where it should be.

“Serco Northlink have implemented this change of policy without any forewarning, with no public consultation with either MSPs or councillors let alone members of the public, and it appears to have been done on the QT.”

Mr Thomson stated the SIC had worked alongside Transport Scotland, Serco Northlink and the Scottish government to make “significant progress” in reducing fares.

“However, this feels like a significant step backwards for island residents.”

His letter comes after NorthLink’s commercial director Jim Dow said the operator offered food that is very reasonably priced and equal for all passengers.

“The residents of Shetland deserve better and the response from Serco Northlink that ‘prices are already reasonable’ is entirely irrelevant and an inappropriate response.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.