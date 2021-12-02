Transport chairman demands NorthLink reverse scrapping of islander discount on food

Councillor Ryan Thomson.

A senior councillor has demanded NorthLink reverse its decision to scrap islander discounts on food and drink.

Ryan Thomson – chairman of the environment and transport committee – has made the call after finding out the news through local media.

In a letter to NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett, the North Isles councillor says the decision appears to have been made “on the QT”.

“It is with great disappointment that I have read within the local media that Serco Northlink have withdrawn the islander discount on food and drink,” he states.

“This will come as huge blow to the thousands of island travellers.

“It is also, in my opinion, another instance where island proofing isn’t being applied where it should be.

“Serco Northlink have implemented this change of policy without any forewarning, with no public consultation with either MSPs or councillors let alone members of the public, and it appears to have been done on the QT.”

Mr Thomson stated the SIC had worked alongside Transport Scotland, Serco Northlink and the Scottish government to make “significant progress” in reducing fares.

“However, this feels like a significant step backwards for island residents.”

His letter comes after NorthLink’s commercial director Jim Dow said the operator offered food that is very reasonably priced and equal for all passengers.

“The residents of Shetland deserve better and the response from Serco Northlink that ‘prices are already reasonable’ is entirely irrelevant and an inappropriate response.”