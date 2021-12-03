News Sport

Football association appoints new president

3 hours 42 min ago 0
Football association appoints new president

George Smith has been appointed the new president of the Shetland Football Association (SFA).

He replaces the outgoing Iain Smith, who announced last month that he was leaving the role after nine months.

George Smith, who is also a councillor for Shetland South, was last on the SFA committee in 2002.

The SFA said it was “delighted” to welcome him into the role.

All committee roles were filled for the 2022 season, with former president Brydon Robertson and Brian Johnston set to jointly fill the vacant secretary role.

The association thanked the departing Iain Smith and Ryan Thomson “for their hard work over the last year” and wished the current committee members all the best going forward.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.