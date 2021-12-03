Football association appoints new president

George Smith has been appointed the new president of the Shetland Football Association (SFA).

He replaces the outgoing Iain Smith, who announced last month that he was leaving the role after nine months.

George Smith, who is also a councillor for Shetland South, was last on the SFA committee in 2002.

The SFA said it was “delighted” to welcome him into the role.

All committee roles were filled for the 2022 season, with former president Brydon Robertson and Brian Johnston set to jointly fill the vacant secretary role.

The association thanked the departing Iain Smith and Ryan Thomson “for their hard work over the last year” and wished the current committee members all the best going forward.