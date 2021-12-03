In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

Out now

In today’s (3rd December) edition of The Shetland Times:

• After two years of Covid cancellations, organisers of agricultural shows have unveiled plans to return next summer to the public outdoor format enjoyed by so many.

• It’s not just people who have to endure lockdowns, birds do too and we visit chicken owner Laurie Pottinger to see what life is like cooped up in the hen-house.

• Church artefacts of historical importance will be saved and displayed after a new initiative is launched to house items in museums, with Shetland Museum and Archives keen to get involved

• NorthLink has controversially scrapped the 20 per cent islander discount on food and drink purchases on its passenger ferries, causing anger among its users.

• Plus a pictorial look back at the week’s fun and frolics in the snow.

• SPORT – The Shetland Football Association held its annual general meeting to decide, among other things, who will take over from Iain Smith who is stepping down as president.

• SPORT – Gymnasts take to the floor as Shetland Gymnastics Association’s annual competition returned.

Plus entertainment options, readers letters, opinion, Christmas greetings and more.