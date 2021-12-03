Headlines News

In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

Stuart Prestidge 6 hours 39 min ago
In today’s edition of The Shetland Times
Out now

In today’s (3rd December) edition of The Shetland Times:

• After two years of Covid cancellations, organisers of agricultural shows have unveiled plans to return next summer to the public outdoor format enjoyed by so many.
• It’s not just people who have to endure lockdowns, birds do too and we visit chicken owner Laurie Pottinger to see what life is like cooped up in the hen-house.
• Church artefacts of historical importance will be saved and displayed after a new initiative is launched to house items in museums, with Shetland Museum and Archives keen to get involved
• NorthLink has controversially scrapped the 20 per cent islander discount on food and drink purchases on its passenger ferries, causing anger among its users.
• Plus a pictorial look back at the week’s fun and frolics in the snow.
• SPORT – The Shetland Football Association held its annual general meeting to decide, among other things, who will take over from Iain Smith who is stepping down as president.
• SPORT – Gymnasts take to the floor as Shetland Gymnastics Association’s annual competition returned.

Plus entertainment options, readers letters, opinion, Christmas greetings and more.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.