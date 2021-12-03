Online booking system for booster jabs now running

The COVID Vaccine Photo: Dave Donaldson

An online booking system for booster jabs is available for those aged 40 and over.

Appointments are available at the Gilbertson Park vaccination centre from Monday.

Sixteen and 17 year-olds are also able to book their Covid vaccines in this way.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine (people over 50 or in an ‘at risk’ category) will also be offered boosters at the same appointment.

Locum public health consultant Dr Dermot Gorman said: “Using the national portal

is a change for Shetland as up till now Covid vaccine appointments have been

arranged by telephone either directly from health centres or through the local

vaccination team.

“The national online booking system is working well on the mainland and with around

3,000 additional Shetlanders in the 40-49 age bracket now eligible for a Covid

booster this is an opportune moment to adopt it here.

“It should give people greater flexibility to book an appointment that suits them and it will streamline the vaccination process.

“People will still be able to contact the local vaccination team directly by telephone or email if they need to.

“Vaccine take up in Shetland has been excellent, with some of the highest rates in

Scotland across all age groups.

“We hope this new online appointment booking functionality will support everyone to sustain these encouraging vaccination figures.”

To book a vaccination appointment online, visit: https://vacs.nhs.scot/.

Appointments can also be booked through the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

NHS Shetland says anyone over 49 who has not yet been invited for their booster can also now make a booking.