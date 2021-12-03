News

Online booking system for booster jabs now running

Ryan Taylor 44 min ago 0
Online booking system for booster jabs now running
The COVID Vaccine Photo: Dave Donaldson

An online booking system for booster jabs is available for those aged 40 and over.

Appointments are available at the Gilbertson Park vaccination centre from Monday.

Sixteen and 17 year-olds are also able to book their Covid vaccines in this way.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine (people over 50 or in an ‘at risk’ category) will also be offered boosters at the same appointment.

Locum public health consultant Dr Dermot Gorman said: “Using the national portal
is a change for Shetland as up till now Covid vaccine appointments have been
arranged by telephone either directly from health centres or through the local
vaccination team.

“The national online booking system is working well on the mainland and with around
3,000 additional Shetlanders in the 40-49 age bracket now eligible for a Covid
booster this is an opportune moment to adopt it here.

“It should give people greater flexibility to book an appointment that suits them and it will streamline the vaccination process.

“People will still be able to contact the local vaccination team directly by telephone or email if they need to.

“Vaccine take up in Shetland has been excellent, with some of the highest rates in
Scotland across all age groups.

“We hope this new online appointment booking functionality will support everyone to sustain these encouraging vaccination figures.”

To book a vaccination appointment online, visit: https://vacs.nhs.scot/.

Appointments can also be booked through the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

NHS Shetland says anyone over 49 who has not yet been invited for their booster can also now make a booking.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.