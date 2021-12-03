News

Over 1,300 sign petition demanding NorthLink reverse discount decision

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 10 min ago 0
Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

More than 1,300 people have signed a petition in 24 hours calling for NorthLink to reinstate its on-board islander discount.

The ferry operator came in for fierce criticism yesterday after it was revealed the 20 per cent discount had been quietly withdrawn.

Isles politicians Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael have both urged NorthLink to reverse the decision.

And Mr Carmichael said the petition’s response showed the “overwhelming strength of feeling” about the news.

“The company appears to have forgotten in the run up to Christmas that Scrooge was not supposed to be a role model,” he said.

“As much as the content of NorthLink’s action, people are rightly angry about the way that they have gone about it, without consultation or even any meaningful notice.”

Ms Wishart said that folk had demonstrated they will not stand for NorthLink’s decision.

“People are not choosing NorthLink through a sense of loyalty, nor is it necessarily a reflection on the service they encounter.

“People need to travel and it is a long journey to the mainland. Those on restricted budgets should not be forced to choose between eating and anything else when travelling on a lifeline service.”

The petition can be viewed here: https://www.alistaircarmichael.co.uk/northlinkdiscountnow

Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019.

