Green protesters make their opposition to the Cambo oilfield known. Photo: Shetland Greens

Shell has pulled out of the controversial Cambo oil field development west of the isles.

The oil giant had a 30 per cent stake in the project.

Majority stakeholder Siccar Point Energy says it will continue talks with the UK government over the future of the field.

The prospect of Cambo’s development has caused anger among environmental campaigners.

Last month a project was led by doctors calling on the proposed development to be scrapped.