Strike action confirmed at Shetland Gas Plant

Unite trade union have today (Friday) confirmed that 300 of its members, which include Shetland Gas Plant employees, will take industrial action following a dispute over cuts to terms and conditions.

Unite’s Ponticelli UK Ltd members voted overwhelmingly to take strike action by 93.6 per cent on a return of 64.8 per cent, and Semco Maritime Ltd members voted to take strike action by 90.3 per cent on a 61.4 per cent return.

Industrial action will begin next week with workers at Shetland Gas Plant scheduled to strike on the 6th, 14th and 21st December. There will also be a permanent overtime ban.

Unite regional officer John Boland said: “Unite members are rightly extremely angry and frustrated that the Ponticelli/Semco management didn’t listen.

“Concerns were raised by Unite about the inexperience of these two companies months ago and that that inexperience has resulted in the position we are at today.”

An improved offer was put to Unite members last week, but was rejected by 85 per cent on a 80 per cent return.