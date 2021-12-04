News

Fishing industry to meet politicians over discarded gear issue

5 hours 51 min ago 0
Discarded fishing equipment will be the focus of a public meeting next week to be attended by both MP Alistair Carmichael and MSP Beatrice Wishart.

The event next Friday has been organised by Fishing Forward, a group dedicated to highlighting difficulties facing the industry, particularly that caused by vessels discarding redundant fishing gear into the sea.

This in turn, say Fishing Forward, is having a huge impact on wildlife and the health of the oceans in general.

The event takes place at 11am in Islesburgh Community Centre with the group hoping for a good community representation from those who care for the health of the sea and the industry.

