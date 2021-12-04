Santa switches lights on as Christmas parade makes welcome return

Olaf even made an appearance, alongside Maunsie the Market Cross.

Santa Claus swapped his sleigh for the lifeboat today (Saturday) as he lit up Lerwick’s tree in the Living Lerwick Christmas parade.

Vikings, Olaf from Frozen, Maunsie the Market Cross and even a goat paraded through the street this afternoon before Santa had the honour of switching on the Christmas lights.

Excited bairns and families filled the route to wave him along as he signalled the start of the countdown to Christmas.

The event was returning for the first time since 2019.