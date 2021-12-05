News

Brave swimmers take to the sea as cancer fundraiser tops £10,000 raised

Thoroughly enjoying themselves at St Ninian's beach on Saturday afternoon. From top: Valerie Farnworth, Paige Buggy, Megan Keppie and Shelby Bazeley. Photo: Kevin Jones

A crowd of hardy sea-swimmers took to the water at St. Ninian’s beach on Saturday to help fundraiser Anita Georgeson close her cold water challenge with a festive flourish.

Ms Georgeson passed £10,000 raised for Cancer Research UK over the weekend as she brought her month-long sea-swimming challenge to a close.

She had taken to the water everyday in November to raise money for the cancer charity in aid of her late father, Jim Coutts.

And she had plenty of help on Saturday as she braved the cold for one last time.

You can donate to her fundraiser here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/639032723763727/10221329353963141/

