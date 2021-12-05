Brave swimmers take to the sea as cancer fundraiser tops £10,000 raised

Thoroughly enjoying themselves at St Ninian's beach on Saturday afternoon. From top: Valerie Farnworth, Paige Buggy, Megan Keppie and Shelby Bazeley. Photo: Kevin Jones
A crowd of hardy sea-swimmers took to the water at St. Ninian’s beach on Saturday to help fundraiser Anita Georgeson close her cold water challenge with a festive flourish.
Ms Georgeson passed £10,000 raised for Cancer Research UK over the weekend as she brought her month-long sea-swimming challenge to a close.
She had taken to the water everyday in November to raise money for the cancer charity in aid of her late father, Jim Coutts.
And she had plenty of help on Saturday as she braved the cold for one last time.
You can donate to her fundraiser here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/639032723763727/10221329353963141/
All smiles from Cold Water Challenger Anita Georgeson after her swim at St Ninian’s beach on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Jones
Cold Water Challenger Anita Georgeson (Third from left in front row) with many of the brave swimmers just before they all got in to the sea at St Ninian’s beach on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Jones
Roger Sinclair (on left) and Vinny Walterson in the sea at St Ninian’s beach on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Jones
The large group of swimmers who joined Cold Water Challenger Anita Georgeson and braved the cold Atlantic Ocean at St Ninian’s beach on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Jones
Hazel Leask (on left) and Sally Spence following their swim at St Ninian’s beach on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Jones
Getting ready to make the plunge at St Ninian’s beach on Saturday afternoon. From left: Jackie Sutherland, Ondine MacDonald, Julie Keith, Charlotte Slater and Christyne Dunk. At front: Susan Thompson. Photo: Kevin Jones
